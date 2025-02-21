Tidal Lines

Old walling in the harbour at Amlwch, on the Isle of Anglesey.



The water is very blue due to the copper deposits mined locally, and you can see the different water levels on the harbour walling with the different coloured layers from the mining deposits that have stained it over the years.



Amlwch grew rapidly in the 18th century near what was then the world's biggest copper mine at the nearby Parys Mountain.



By the late 18th century, Amlwch had a population of around 10,000 and was the second largest town in Wales after Merthyr Tydfil.



When copper mining began to decline in the mid-1850s, shipbuilding became the main industry with many people also becoming involved in the ship repair and other maritime industries.



The town was home to a brewing industry and also a tobacco works, producing three different types.

Snuff:- made from grinding the dried tobacco leave, some of which was mixed with flavourings or in some cases adulterated with cheap powder to make it go further.

Twist:- in which wetted tobacco leaves were twisted into a tight coil before being compacted in a press to form blocks which would be sold to be broken off by the customer for chewing.

Shag:- in which wetted leaves were shredded in a machine and packed into small packets and used mainly for pipe smoking.



In comparison to today’s health conscious society magnificent claims were made for some of the Amlwch tobaccos as this poem about Edward Morgan’s “Old country” tobacco suggests.



To Amlwch for tobacco

The Irish, English and Welsh go,

And from E Morgan they buy

The unbeatable “old country”

For a sweet air

and to kill ills

throughout the world nothing is like

the smoke from Amlwch’s “old country”

For praise spoken by

and witnessed by a preacher,

there is nothing like “old country”



We live in a far, far different world now!



