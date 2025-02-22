Your holiday accommodation awaits!

No not really, but a visit to Conwy in the sunshine (at last) and walking along the harbour front one passes by the smallest house in Great Britain.



Also known as the Quay House, the minuscule home was built in the 16th century and remained in use until 1900, when the tenant was a 6-foot-3-inch (1.91 m) fisherman named Robert Jones.

The rooms were too small for him to stand up in fully and he was eventually forced to move out when the council declared the house unfit for human habitation, along with a number of properties.



The house is still owned by the original landlord's descendants.



The house has a floor area of 3.05 by 1.8 m (10.0 by 5.9 ft) and is painted red.

It stands near the Conwy Castle walls. The ground floor is devoted to the living area with room for coal and an open fire, and a water tap tucked behind the stairs. The upstairs holds the cramped bedroom, which also comes with a small niche for storage.



You can view the inside of the house (usually) between Spring and Autumn for a small fee, although you now cannot go upstairs due to structurally instability of the floor.





