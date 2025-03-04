'Postman Pat & Jess the cat'

'Postman Pat & Jess the cat'



Out for a drive taking pics of various buildings etc. and I spotted this knitted Post Box Topper of Postman Pat and Jess the cat outside the entrance to one of the Local Sorting Offices.



Postman Pat is a British stop motion animated children's television series first produced by Woodland Animations.

The series follows the adventures of Pat Clifton, a postman who works for the Royal Mail postal service in the fictional village of Greendale (inspired by the real valley of Longsleddale near Kendal in the Lake District).