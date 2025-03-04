Previous
'Postman Pat & Jess the cat' by ajisaac
Out for a drive taking pics of various buildings etc. and I spotted this knitted Post Box Topper of Postman Pat and Jess the cat outside the entrance to one of the Local Sorting Offices.

Postman Pat is a British stop motion animated children's television series first produced by Woodland Animations.
The series follows the adventures of Pat Clifton, a postman who works for the Royal Mail postal service in the fictional village of Greendale (inspired by the real valley of Longsleddale near Kendal in the Lake District).
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
