Alpacalypse Now by ajisaac
Photo 3368

Alpacalypse Now

There is a new version of the classic Vietnam war film 'Apocalypse Now' current in production; this spoof rendition stars Alpacas as the characters.

In order to promote the film the producers have commissioned an alcoholic beverage, an India Pale Ale Beer, called 'ALPACALYPSE' for the launch night.

I was privilege to receive a complimentary pre-tasting session! Very nice!
ajisaac

