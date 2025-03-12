Coat of Arms I bear.

In the centre of Lancaster Square in the north Wales walled market town of Conwy, is a statue of Llewelyn ap Iowerth (or Llewelyn the Great) who stands proudly above a fountain painted in his heritage colours.



The writing that is in scripted on the fountain says that Llewelyn founded Aberconwy Abbey in 1186, some even say that Llewellyn founded the town himself. The bronze statue was created by a man named E.O Griffith in 1898 and was commemorated to introduce the towns water supply.



Llewelyn was said to be born in Dolwyddelan Castle in 1173 and raised in Powys. By the age of 10, Llewelyn had begun his military career and in 1201 he had successfully conquered Gwynedd. In 1209, Llewelyn became the first Welsh leader to join an English King on a campaign outside Wales, joining together to try to defeat William I of Scotland.