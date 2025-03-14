Previous
Next
Offshore Wind Farm by ajisaac
Photo 3371

Offshore Wind Farm

A view I hadn't expected looking out from the top of the Great Orme, Llandudno, North Wales; an offshore wind farm.

Its probably been there a while but I haven't been to Llandudno for ages.

It was sunny, very windy but also very hazy too.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
925% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact