Photo 3371
Offshore Wind Farm
A view I hadn't expected looking out from the top of the Great Orme, Llandudno, North Wales; an offshore wind farm.
Its probably been there a while but I haven't been to Llandudno for ages.
It was sunny, very windy but also very hazy too.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
white
,
sky
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
sea
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
farm
,
industrial
,
horizon
,
turbines
,
turbine
,
hazy
,
seascape
,
offshore
,
wind-farm
