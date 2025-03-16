Sign up
Photo 3377
Cone on the Quay
Enjoying an ice-cream cone on Conwy Quay.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
food
,
outside
,
cone
,
warm
,
shadow
,
sunny
,
outdoors
,
close-up
,
boat
,
ice-cream
,
harbour
,
quay
JackieR
ace
Looks delicious
April 22nd, 2025
ajisaac
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
It was; salted caramel and raisin.
April 22nd, 2025
