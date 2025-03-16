Previous
Cone on the Quay by ajisaac
Cone on the Quay

Enjoying an ice-cream cone on Conwy Quay.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
JackieR ace
Looks delicious
April 22nd, 2025  
ajisaac
@30pics4jackiesdiamond It was; salted caramel and raisin.
April 22nd, 2025  
