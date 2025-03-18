Hanging long.

Catkins start to appear on trees in the late winter months and provide a cheering sign that spring is on the way.



Catkins are easily identified by its long, slim shape and spiky texture.



Catkins play an essential role in tree reproduction and can be found on hazel, silver birch and white willow trees among other species.



For a few weeks each year, catkins release pollen into blustery March breezes, then fall the leaf canopy unfolds. As they are blown in the breeze, the female flowers are pollinated by the pollen from the male flowers.