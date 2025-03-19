Sign up
Photo 3380
Wild Horses
One of the loveliest sites (when it happens) is to watch (and if possible take a few snaps of) the wild horses & ponies that 'roam' the Preseli Hills.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
2
1
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
JackieR
ace
Bit like new forest?? But more scenic.
April 22nd, 2025
ajisaac
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Yes, the New Forest is reasonably flat in much of its area (although still very beautiful; used to go there quite a bit in the warm summer months); the Preseli's are a bit like a smaller version of Dartmoor, with rocky outcrops like tors, wild grasslands, fern covered slopes, old oak forests etc. & off course the 'wild horses & ponies'.
April 22nd, 2025
