Previous
Next
Wild Horses by ajisaac
Photo 3380

Wild Horses

One of the loveliest sites (when it happens) is to watch (and if possible take a few snaps of) the wild horses & ponies that 'roam' the Preseli Hills.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
928% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Bit like new forest?? But more scenic.
April 22nd, 2025  
ajisaac
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Yes, the New Forest is reasonably flat in much of its area (although still very beautiful; used to go there quite a bit in the warm summer months); the Preseli's are a bit like a smaller version of Dartmoor, with rocky outcrops like tors, wild grasslands, fern covered slopes, old oak forests etc. & off course the 'wild horses & ponies'.
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact