A view to a (not quite) kill

A new development in the coastal village of Aberporth, Ceredigion, has ruffled a few feathers and opinion is divided over the new homes.



The land it was built on was a scrubby old site so it has tidied the area up (in my opinion) nicely, however, some have been vocal about it being not in keeping with the surrounding buildings.



There is some merit in it, again however, there is no common architectural link in any of the older surrounding buildings,(those directly opposite and around, not some of the one's you can see in the distant), they all have different styles that do not match each other, so you couldn't build the new dwellings to any exiting styles I think.



So the jury is out; time will tell; I will be going by there regularly and therefore see how it sits over time.