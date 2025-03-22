Previous
The Lone by ajisaac
The Lone

I came across this 'odd' place called 'The Lone' whilst out exploring after dropping off a family member in Swansea.

Located in the Clydach Valley a piece of land has been cleared and a number of wooden carvings erected along with an old mining goods truck (and other things I couldn't get to photograph).

You never know what's around the next corner do you?
ajisaac

