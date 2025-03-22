Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3383
The Lone
I came across this 'odd' place called 'The Lone' whilst out exploring after dropping off a family member in Swansea.
Located in the Clydach Valley a piece of land has been cleared and a number of wooden carvings erected along with an old mining goods truck (and other things I couldn't get to photograph).
You never know what's around the next corner do you?
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3390
photos
55
followers
76
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
eyes
,
face
,
blue
,
outside
,
faces
,
old
,
nose
,
fun
,
paint
,
wooden
,
outdoors
,
hands
,
beard
,
history
,
building
,
carved
,
collage
,
wheels
,
colour
,
mouth
,
painted
,
horns
,
mining
,
carvings
,
gruffalo
,
tusks
