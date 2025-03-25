Primrose Power

Primroses (Primula vulgaris) are a cheerful sign of spring.



They are one of the first woodland blooms and an important nectar source for butterflies. The flowers provide a nectar source for pollinators like brimstone and small tortoiseshell butterflies.



In Mythology and symbolism, Primroses represent eternal love. In Irish folklore, primroses in the doorway protected the home from fairies, so they say.



Did you know?

Queen Victoria used to send primroses to prime minister Benjamin Disraeli as they were his favourite flowers.