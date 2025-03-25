Sign up
Photo 3376
Primrose Power
Primroses (Primula vulgaris) are a cheerful sign of spring.
They are one of the first woodland blooms and an important nectar source for butterflies. The flowers provide a nectar source for pollinators like brimstone and small tortoiseshell butterflies.
In Mythology and symbolism, Primroses represent eternal love. In Irish folklore, primroses in the doorway protected the home from fairies, so they say.
Did you know?
Queen Victoria used to send primroses to prime minister Benjamin Disraeli as they were his favourite flowers.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
25th March 2025 7:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
green
,
yellow
,
flower
,
flowers
,
cream
,
leaves
,
view
,
landscape
,
close-up
,
garden
,
patterns
,
colour
,
petal
,
primrose
