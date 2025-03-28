Double Diamond Works Wonders

Really nice old 'Double Diamond' pub lantern sign on a now no longer roadside inn on the way to Lampeter.



Many may remember the (in)famous jingle that accompanied the advert for said beer '“Double Diamond works wonders, works wonders, works wonders! Double Diamond works wonders, so drink one today!”



The name Double Diamond is said to originate from the two interlocking diamond shaped symbols that would have been used to mark cask barrels at the time. And throughout the 1950s all the way through to the 1970s, Double Diamond was one of the best selling beers in the UK.



I'm not sure whether the quality of the beer matched its sales though?