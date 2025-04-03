Previous
The Sailors Safety by ajisaac
The Sailors Safety

Old smugglers/pub restaurant on the beach dating from 1593. At one time renamed Old Sailors, but has now reverted to its original 19th century name, Sailor's Safety.

One romantic explanation of the name is that a light used to be kept burning as a guide to ships.

The Inn just above Pwllgwaelod Beach has a menu that highlights the best of local Pembrokeshire seafood with a focus on foraged ingredients from the shores and hedgerows around.

