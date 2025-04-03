Sign up
Photo 3395
The Sailors Safety
Old smugglers/pub restaurant on the beach dating from 1593. At one time renamed Old Sailors, but has now reverted to its original 19th century name, Sailor's Safety.
One romantic explanation of the name is that a light used to be kept burning as a guide to ships.
The Inn just above Pwllgwaelod Beach has a menu that highlights the best of local Pembrokeshire seafood with a focus on foraged ingredients from the shores and hedgerows around.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
pub
,
white
,
blue
,
sign
,
outside
,
sea
,
beach
,
view
,
windows
,
landscape
,
drink
,
views
,
table
,
roof
,
building
,
collage
,
montage
,
colour
,
collection
,
wales
,
indoors
,
signage
,
seascape
,
pembrokeshire
