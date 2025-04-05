Sign up
Photo 3393
FDE668
Old Fordson vintage tractor; in working condition, goes for a spin weekly I think.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3400
photos
55
followers
76
following
931% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
5th April 2025 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
outside
,
old
,
grass
,
lights
,
trees
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
metal
,
wheel
,
grey
,
numbers
,
transport
,
wheels
,
vehicle
,
plate
,
tractor
,
farming
,
grille
,
metallic
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍
April 24th, 2025
