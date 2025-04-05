Previous
Next
FDE668 by ajisaac
Photo 3393

FDE668

Old Fordson vintage tractor; in working condition, goes for a spin weekly I think.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
931% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍
April 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact