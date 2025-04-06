Previous
Next
John Morgan works here! by ajisaac
Photo 3398

John Morgan works here!

A well known building for corrugated iron enthusiasts in Cardigan town; about 5 minutes walk to the high street.

Also Jon Morgan works here!!!
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
935% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact