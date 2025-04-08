Previous
Next
A welcome watering hole by ajisaac
Photo 3396

A welcome watering hole

One of the old inns in my locality; warm & friendly welcome; great food, great beer, pool table, darts, plenty of old memorabilia to look at too.

It may look a little tired on the outside but its a mix of the old inn at the front with timber beams etc, and new dining area at the rear.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact