I've seen plenty of use

Old King George VI royal post box (wall mounted); so over 70 years old as the King died in 1952.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
