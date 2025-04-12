Previous
Dragonesque by ajisaac
Photo 3404

Dragonesque

Legends live on in the landscape here in Cymru....

(Metallic figure on top of a local Inn's roof)
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
