The Pub Sign by ajisaac
Photo 3405

The Pub Sign

I saw this quotation on the wall of a pub I recently visited so I framed it myself.

Rugby and the pub are two bedfellows here in Cymru (especially in the Valleys).
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
