Its National Laverbread Day Today!

Did you know TODAY is National Laverbread Day here in Cymru (Wales)?Here I am celebrating today with a 'traditional Welsh breakfast' which includes laverbread & cockles.Laverbread, or "lawr," has a rich history rooted in our Welsh culture.During the mining era in the 19th century, it became a staple food for pit workers, offering nourishment as part of their hearty breakfasts. By the mid-19th century, Swansea emerged as the "laverbread mecca" due to its proximity to rich cockle beds in Burry Port inlet, where cockles and laverbread became iconic symbols of Welsh cuisine and a vital part of the industrial workforce’s diet.Laverbread is made from laver seaweed, it requires no land, freshwater, or pesticides to grow and is packed with vitamins, minerals, and protein. Its environmental benefits are profound: seaweed absorbs more carbon dioxide per acre than forests and contributes significantly to oxygen production.If you want to know more why not click on the link below.