Mountain Road View for World Art Day

Apparently it is World Art Day today; so here's my offering showing the 'Mountain Road View' on the unclassified road from Clydach, Nr Swansea to Ammanford in Carmarthenshire; my original photograph is at the top left hand side.



According to UNESCO, who promoted the day, ''World Art Day, is a celebration to promote the development, diffusion and enjoyment of art.



Art nurtures creativity, innovation and cultural diversity for all peoples across the globe and plays an important role in sharing knowledge and encouraging curiosity and dialogue. These are qualities that art has always had, and will always have if we continue to support environments where artists and artistic freedom are promoted and protected. In this way, furthering the development of art also furthers our means to achieve a free and peaceful world.



Each year, on 15 April, World Art Day celebrations help reinforce the links between artistic creations and society, encourage greater awareness of the diversity of artistic expressions and highlight the contribution of artists to sustainable development. It is also an occasion to shine a light on arts education in schools, as culture can pave the way for inclusive and equitable education.



There is much to learn, share and celebrate on World Art Day, and UNESCO encourages everyone to join in through various activities such as debates, conferences, workshops, cultural events and presentations or exhibitions.''



Enjoy!