Walking With Dinosaurs (in Swansea) by ajisaac
Photo 3377

Walking With Dinosaurs (in Swansea)

Walking with dinosaurs in Swansea; well they weren't walking very far at all. Fun place at Sketty ( a district of Swansea) boating lake and park.

Perhaps they did roam this area in years past before the slate & coal and ice-cream????

16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Photo Details

