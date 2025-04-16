Sign up
Previous
Photo 3377
Walking With Dinosaurs (in Swansea)
Walking with dinosaurs in Swansea; well they weren't walking very far at all. Fun place at Sketty ( a district of Swansea) boating lake and park.
Perhaps they did roam this area in years past before the slate & coal and ice-cream????
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
teeth
,
animals
,
green
,
outside
,
legs
,
faces
,
fun
,
eye
,
dinosaur
,
trees
,
view
,
park
,
outdoors
,
head
,
landscape
,
three
,
statues
,
scales
,
dinosaurs
,
prehistoric
