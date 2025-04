Baywatch Swansea

Forget Bondi, Copacabana, Maho, Santa Monica, Seven Mile, Tulum, Waikiki, Patara, Puka et al; here is Swansea....!!!



Not many bikini clad females or ripped abs males out on the sands today for the local 'Baywatch' crew to attend too (well only in your dreams)....in fact its not a lifeguard crew either, its the council's pick up collecting the rubbish from the bins located near the beach entrances...(ha, ha)....dream on....