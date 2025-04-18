Morning Mumbles Pier

The Grade II listed structure of Mumbles Pier is an 835 feet (255 m) long Victorian pleasure pier built in 1898. It is located at the south-western corner of Swansea Bay near the village of Mumbles, within the city and county of Swansea, Wales.



The pier is used for fishing and tourism, offering panoramic views of Swansea Bay with the Mumbles Lighthouse on one side and Port Talbot on the other.



Designed by W. Sutcliffe Marsh and promoted by John Jones Jenkins of the Rhondda and Swansea Bay Railway, the pier opened on 10 May 1898 at a cost of £10,000.



It was the western terminus for the world's first passenger carrying horsecar railway, the Swansea and Mumbles Railway; and a major terminal for the White Funnel paddle steamers of P & A Campbell, unloading tourists from routes along the River Severn and Bristol Channel.



The pier closed on 1 October 1987 for a £40,000 refit, which included renewal of the steel around the entrance. The pier reopened on Good Friday 1988.



By the early 21st century the pier had fallen into a state of disrepair with a large section fenced off to visitors and other areas patched up to maintain safety.



During a major renovation in 2012, a new lifeboat station and RNLI gift shop was built at the end of the pier and fishing platforms added.



