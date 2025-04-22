A caption is required....please!

As part of the 10 towns project JenksArt have recently undertaken a mural for the small market town of Newcastle Emlyn, Carmarthenshire.



This just a part of the mural; each town's artwork is individual to its history & landmarks.



This part represents the livestock market that is held every Thursday in the town.



Have you got a suitable cation for the capture? Awaiting your suggestions in anticipation.