Photo 3397
A caption is required....please!
As part of the 10 towns project JenksArt have recently undertaken a mural for the small market town of Newcastle Emlyn, Carmarthenshire.
This just a part of the mural; each town's artwork is individual to its history & landmarks.
This part represents the livestock market that is held every Thursday in the town.
Have you got a suitable cation for the capture? Awaiting your suggestions in anticipation.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3398
photos
55
followers
76
following
3391
3392
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
22nd April 2025 3:25pm
black
,
white
,
eyes
,
green
,
ears
,
blue
,
faces
,
graffiti
,
nose
,
fun
,
colours
,
pink
,
art
,
laughter
,
wall
,
building
,
cow
,
sheep
,
artwork
,
colour
,
wool
,
mouth
,
caricature
,
arty
,
humour
,
woolly
