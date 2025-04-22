Previous
Next
A caption is required....please! by ajisaac
Photo 3397

A caption is required....please!

As part of the 10 towns project JenksArt have recently undertaken a mural for the small market town of Newcastle Emlyn, Carmarthenshire.

This just a part of the mural; each town's artwork is individual to its history & landmarks.

This part represents the livestock market that is held every Thursday in the town.

Have you got a suitable cation for the capture? Awaiting your suggestions in anticipation.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
930% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact