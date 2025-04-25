Previous
Next
Transporter by ajisaac
Photo 3406

Transporter

Improvisation is one of the many ways that the local farming community deal with situations that arise in their daily tasks; here a couple of sheep are being transported from one field to another just up the road by 'the transporter'!!!
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
933% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact