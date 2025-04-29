I Dare You.....

Met an interesting man with a dynamic message down at Poppit Sands when I was out walking.



The man's name is Nigel Baldwin, he is one of the survivors of the Kegworth air disaster, when British Midland Airways Flight 092, a Boeing 737-400, crashed onto the motorway embankment between the M1 motorway and A453 road near Kegworth, Leicestershire, England, while attempting to make an emergency landing at East Midlands Airport on 8 January 1989.



Of the 118 passengers on board, 39 were killed outright in the crash and eight died later of their injuries, giving a total of 47 fatalities. All eight crew members survived the accident. Of the 79 survivors, 74 suffered serious injuries and five suffered minor injuries.



Nigel's story can be found in an article I found on-line. See link below (his story in on Pages 6 & 7).



No matter what you think about what he believes here is a courageous man who was willing to rise from the ashes of his life.....