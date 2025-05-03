Previous
Parked on my drive. by ajisaac
Parked on my drive.

Amilcar was a French automobile manufacturer, producing cars from 1921 to 1939.

The company's name is an anagram of the names of its founders, Joseph Lamy and Émile Akar. They were known for making light, sporty cars, including the popular C4 and CGS models.

Pleasure to have it reside on my drive for the evening.

3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
