Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3415
Parked on my drive.
Amilcar was a French automobile manufacturer, producing cars from 1921 to 1939.
The company's name is an anagram of the names of its founders, Joseph Lamy and Émile Akar. They were known for making light, sporty cars, including the popular C4 and CGS models.
Pleasure to have it reside on my drive for the evening.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3415
photos
55
followers
76
following
935% complete
View this month »
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
3413
3414
3415
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
3rd May 2025 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
blackandwhite
,
car
,
drive
,
street
,
old
,
body
,
stone
,
metal
,
wheel
,
transport
,
french
,
wheels
,
classic
,
monochrome
,
metallic
,
greyscale
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close