Photo 3426
Classic pose.
Further to my post yesterday (03rd May) this is another Amilcar about a mile away from yesterday; I believe the owner is friends with the other car owners.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
car
,
outside
,
old
,
view
,
outdoors
,
wheel
,
transport
,
wheels
,
vehicle
,
monochrome
,
metallic
,
tyres
,
greyscale
,
black-anwhite
