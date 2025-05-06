Benchmark view

Previous
A bit chillier today as am in the mountainous area along Cwmystwyth village valley road.

The Ordnance Survey calculates Cwmystwyth to be the centre point of Wales (52°19′48.791″N 3°45′59.072″W; grid reference SN7972871704).
6th May 2025 6th May 25

ajisaac

