3-IN-ONE

3-in-One Oil is a general-purpose lubricating oil sold for household and do-it-yourself use.



It was originally formulated in 1894 for use on bicycles, and remains a popular lubricant for their chains. Its name, given by inventor George W. Cole of New Jersey in 1894, reflects the product's triple ability to "clean, lubricate and protect".



The product changed ownership many times throughout the 20th century and was bought by its current owners, the WD-40 Company, in 1995.