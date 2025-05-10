Previous
Peel Back by ajisaac
Photo 3430

Peel Back

Old rusty barn with 'peeling' roof probably due to Storm Darragh (the winter storm we had here which brought 100's of trees down etc.).
10th May 2025 10th May 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
