Photo 3452
Eddie The Trooper
Iron Maiden's Beer 'The Trooper' with Eddie their mascot at a local pub.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3469
photos
53
followers
74
following
3462
3463
3464
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
Tags
pub
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
flag
,
eddie
,
beer
,
bottles
,
art
,
artwork
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
inside
,
indoors
,
greyscale
,
iron-maiden
,
blckandwhite
,
the-trooper
