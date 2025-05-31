Previous
Next
Enter Into The Valley of Rust by ajisaac
Photo 3453

Enter Into The Valley of Rust

I love rusty old things...this one is a barn roof joyfully rusting as time moves on....
31st May 2025 31st May 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact