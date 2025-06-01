Sign up
Photo 3449
A little quarrying
A little quarrying by a little person on one of my local beaches; fun in the sun time.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Tags
hole
,
outside
,
fun
,
beach
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
seaside
,
sandy
,
pov
,
seascape
