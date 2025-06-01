Previous
Next
A little quarrying by ajisaac
Photo 3449

A little quarrying

A little quarrying by a little person on one of my local beaches; fun in the sun time.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
945% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact