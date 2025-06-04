Sign up
Photo 3449
Red rocks and weed
One of my favourite past times when I have time is to go to the local seaweed beds and take some close-up's of the kelp etc. Here's one to view.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
4th June 2025 3:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
nature
,
yellow
,
outside
,
color
,
outdoors
,
seaweed
,
rock
,
landscape
,
orange
,
close-up
,
patterns
,
colour
,
vibrant
,
natural
,
pov
,
seascape
,
coastal
,
kelp
,
forked
