Max's 80th Mural

Stopped off at Glynneath, (formerly in the County of Glamorgan, now in the county borough of Neath), being the birthplace of legendary Welsh singer Max Boyce and the actress Ruth Madoc of Hi-de-Hi! fame.



This is the mural on the wall of the Dinas Rock Hotel celebrating Max's 80th birthday in September 2023.



Glynneath is also the birth place of Leslie Hardman, British Army chaplain and rabbi, who was among the liberators of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.