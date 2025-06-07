Aberfan Memorial Garden

Raining when I went to Aberfan, south of Merthyr Tydfil, to pay my respects to the 116 children and 28 adults who died in the Aberfan Disaster of 21 October 1966.



The Aberfan Memorial Garden stands on the site of the former Pantglas Junior School, which was buried by coal tip waste that fatal day.



The Garden is of huge importance to the bereaved parents, siblings, next of kin, survivors and the whole community, as well as the thousands of visitors who come to pay their respects every year from around the world.



I was there alone in my thoughts, until it began to rain really quite heavily, so headed back to my car.