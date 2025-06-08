A Mystery Building

Driving from Abertillery to Blaenavon; through Brynmawr (Welsh for 'big hill'), which is apparently the highest town in Wales; get to the outskirts and there is a massive retail park of all new(ish) buildings then over on one side is a patch of derelict ground with this building on it.
What is it?
Why is it still there when all around has been developed?
Well when I got back home I did some research and found this building (the boiler house) is the last remains of what was once one of the most inventive buildings of its time; The Dunlop Semtex Factory.
Built between 1945 and 1951, the Dunlop Semtex factory will go down in history as one of the most inventive industrial building of its time. Sadly the main factory was demolished in 2001. Today only the Grade II listed Boiler House (in the pics) that supplied the factory with heat still remains.
Apparently the buildings there were the inspiration for the Sydney Opera House, thousands of miles away in Australia.