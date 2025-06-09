Dragon Force

This art sculpture is situated in Bank Square, Ebbw Vale, which is in the heart of the town centre.



It's a 4-metre-high stainless-steel dragon created by blacksmiths Sam Pask and William Holland, of Phoenix Forge, and was unveiled by Blaenau Gwent Council on Thursday 17th June 2014.



It forms part of the “Heart of the Furnace” which included new stone walling with artwork and bespoke railings.



