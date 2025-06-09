Sign up
Photo 3457
Dragon Force
This art sculpture is situated in Bank Square, Ebbw Vale, which is in the heart of the town centre.
It's a 4-metre-high stainless-steel dragon created by blacksmiths Sam Pask and William Holland, of Phoenix Forge, and was unveiled by Blaenau Gwent Council on Thursday 17th June 2014.
It forms part of the “Heart of the Furnace” which included new stone walling with artwork and bespoke railings.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3463
photos
53
followers
74
following
948% complete
View this month »
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
face
,
sky
,
outside
,
view
,
outdoors
,
flags
,
landscape
,
art
,
neck
,
statue
,
metal
,
sculpture
,
steel
,
dragon
,
artwork
,
black-and-white
,
scales
,
claws
,
metallic
,
folklore
