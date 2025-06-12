Previous
Fish Food Fingers by ajisaac
Photo 3465

Fish Food Fingers

Fish food fingers at low tide, seaweed (kelp) full of nutrients & goodness for the local sea population.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
