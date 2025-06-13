Previous
Sheltered Accommodation by ajisaac
Photo 3466

Sheltered Accommodation

Its very cold on the moors sometimes even in this month, when the sun is in and its wild & windy; so these residents need a bit of sheltered accommodation.....
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
