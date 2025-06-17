Sign up
Previous
Photo 3449
Heading in my direction
Came out my front door and found this green caterpillar heading in my direction....
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3449
photos
54
followers
75
following
944% complete
View this month »
3442
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
17th June 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
eyes
,
face
,
green
,
outside
,
shadow
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
close-up
,
insect
,
long
,
caterpillar
,
perspective
,
texture
,
pov
