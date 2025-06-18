Sign up
Previous
Photo 3451
Puffin in paint.
Beautiful mural of a puffin (native to this area) on the wall around a Community Hub in the town of Haverfordwest, Sir Benfro (Pembrokeshire).
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
1
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
18th June 2025 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
face
,
green
,
blue
,
outside
,
flower
,
flowers
,
graffiti
,
bird
,
color
,
mural
,
colours
,
view
,
outdoors
,
head
,
landscape
,
orange
,
close-up
,
bench
,
beak
,
wall
,
colour
,
balck
,
puffin
,
seabird
,
walling
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
July 15th, 2025
