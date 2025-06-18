Previous
Puffin in paint. by ajisaac
Photo 3451

Puffin in paint.

Beautiful mural of a puffin (native to this area) on the wall around a Community Hub in the town of Haverfordwest, Sir Benfro (Pembrokeshire).
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
945% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
July 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact