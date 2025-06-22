Previous
Next
Maggie by ajisaac
Photo 3474

Maggie

Maggie, youngest of the three children from Homer & Marge; concrete bollard knitted in Beaufort High Street.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
952% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact