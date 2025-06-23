Previous
Furry by ajisaac
Photo 3460

Furry

Caught this furry fellow on the way (I expect) to do a bit of munching on my plants.....???
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
