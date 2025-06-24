Previous
Next
Coles Brewery Barrel Man by ajisaac
Photo 3477

Coles Brewery Barrel Man

The wooden barrel man (barrel not in pic) outside Coles Brewery in Carmarthenshire.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
953% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact