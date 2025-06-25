One of the best

The Ffynnone Arms, Newchapel, one of the best around; in fact it was voted Pub Of The Year 2025 for the Pembrokeshire branch of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale.



The Ffynnone Arms is a lovely old pub which has been at the heart of its largely Welsh-speaking community in rural North Pembrokeshire for a quarter of a millennium.



It was originally linked to the Ffynnone Estate, whose 18th Century mansion house was designed by the architect John Nash, who also designed Buckingham Palace.



The name “Ffynnone” (pronounced “Funohneh”) is derived from the Welsh ffynnonau – “wells” - of which there are a number in the vicinity.



Now tastefully renovated and ably managed by landlady Hedydd ''skylark'' in Welsh, the pub has earned a reputation across the county for its real ale and food, much of it sourced locally.



