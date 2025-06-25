Sign up
Previous
Photo 3461
One of the best
The Ffynnone Arms, Newchapel, one of the best around; in fact it was voted Pub Of The Year 2025 for the Pembrokeshire branch of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale.
The Ffynnone Arms is a lovely old pub which has been at the heart of its largely Welsh-speaking community in rural North Pembrokeshire for a quarter of a millennium.
It was originally linked to the Ffynnone Estate, whose 18th Century mansion house was designed by the architect John Nash, who also designed Buckingham Palace.
The name “Ffynnone” (pronounced “Funohneh”) is derived from the Welsh ffynnonau – “wells” - of which there are a number in the vicinity.
Now tastefully renovated and ably managed by landlady Hedydd ''skylark'' in Welsh, the pub has earned a reputation across the county for its real ale and food, much of it sourced locally.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
25th June 2025 10:20am
Tags
window
,
yellow
,
sign
,
outside
,
old
,
grass
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
landscape
,
bench
,
porch
,
wall
,
building
,
signage
,
walling
