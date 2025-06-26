Previous
Watch the Birdie by ajisaac
Photo 3479

Watch the Birdie

Part of the many murals around the walls of the Haverhub in Haverfordwest.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
